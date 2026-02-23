Our first RV Trip

In 2017 we retired, 3 months later bought a Class C RV and have been having many amazing adventures. This one took us to a StarGazing Party with my brother. where we saw the Total Solar Eclipse!

"The 30th annual Oregon Star Party at Indian Trail Spring in 2017 saw over 1,000 astronomers gather at 5,020 feet for 88 seconds of totality during the solar eclipse, utilizing specialized equipment to observe solar prominences [88 seconds of totality]. Despite challenging, primitive conditions and high traffic, the event is considered a landmark for its blend of, and dedication to, high-altitude dark-sky, as detailed on the Oregon Star Party website."