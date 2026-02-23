Previous
Our first RV Trip by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 783

Our first RV Trip

In 2017 we retired, 3 months later bought a Class C RV and have been having many amazing adventures. This one took us to a StarGazing Party with my brother. where we saw the Total Solar Eclipse!
"The 30th annual Oregon Star Party at Indian Trail Spring in 2017 saw over 1,000 astronomers gather at 5,020 feet for 88 seconds of totality during the solar eclipse, utilizing specialized equipment to observe solar prominences [88 seconds of totality]. Despite challenging, primitive conditions and high traffic, the event is considered a landmark for its blend of, and dedication to, high-altitude dark-sky, as detailed on the Oregon Star Party website."
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
how cool! A popular event with some serious equipment!
February 23rd, 2026  
Diana ace
that sounds and looks so amazing.
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact