Photo 784
Queens Garden Trail within Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
When I was a child we drove though this magnificent place and I vowed to myself I would walk through it one day. and 53 years later I did.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th May 2018 9:45am
Tags
rv road trip
Beverley
ace
wow... how amazing!!! beautiful photo
February 24th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful looking.
February 24th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
wow, great shot
February 24th, 2026
