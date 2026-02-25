Yosemite National Park and Half Dome-So lucky to be here 2019

"In May 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt and naturalist John Muir shared a three-night camping trip in Yosemite that became a pivotal moment for American conservation. Seeking to escape political pressures, Roosevelt abandoned his entourage to sleep under the stars, waking up covered in snow near Sentinel Dome and camping beneath the ancient Grizzly Giant in Mariposa Grove. Throughout the journey, Muir passionately lobbied the President to protect the land from commercial interests like logging and overgrazing, arguing that the state-managed valley should be under federal jurisdiction. This direct encounter with Yosemite's grandeur deeply moved Roosevelt, leading him to sign the 1906 bill that unified the park under federal control and inspiring him to eventually protect over 230 million acres of public land during his presidency."

