Previous
Yosemite National Park and Half Dome-So lucky to be here 2019 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 785

Yosemite National Park and Half Dome-So lucky to be here 2019

"In May 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt and naturalist John Muir shared a three-night camping trip in Yosemite that became a pivotal moment for American conservation. Seeking to escape political pressures, Roosevelt abandoned his entourage to sleep under the stars, waking up covered in snow near Sentinel Dome and camping beneath the ancient Grizzly Giant in Mariposa Grove. Throughout the journey, Muir passionately lobbied the President to protect the land from commercial interests like logging and overgrazing, arguing that the state-managed valley should be under federal jurisdiction. This direct encounter with Yosemite's grandeur deeply moved Roosevelt, leading him to sign the 1906 bill that unified the park under federal control and inspiring him to eventually protect over 230 million acres of public land during his presidency."
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice candid capture.
February 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
A relaxing candid capture!
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact