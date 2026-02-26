Antelope Canyon - a deeply sacred sanctuary

For the Navajo (Diné) people, Antelope Canyon is a deeply sacred sanctuary that serves as a site for spiritual reflection and a reminder of the power of the natural world. To enter the canyon is considered a profound experience akin to entering a cathedral; many Navajo practitioners pause at the entrance to frame their minds with respect and gratitude before stepping inside. This reverence is reflected in its Navajo names: the Upper Canyon is known as Tsé bighánílíní ("the place where water runs through rocks"), and the Lower Canyon is called Hasdestwazi ("spiral rock arches"). The canyon is viewed as a gift from the Holy People, with its flowing sandstone walls and ethereal light beams representing the harmony between the elements of water, wind, and sun. To preserve its physical and spiritual sanctity, the area was designated a Navajo Tribal Park in 1997, and today, all visitors must be accompanied by Navajo guides who act as stewards and storytellers of this living monument.