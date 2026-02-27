Previous
Lava Beds National Monument in Northern California, Mushpot Cave by 365projectorgchristine
Lava Beds National Monument in Northern California, Mushpot Cave

Lava Beds National Monument is located in Tulelake, California, and contains over 800 caves, the highest concentration of lava tubes in North America. Most of these tubes were formed by lava flows from the Mammoth and Modoc craters roughly 30,000 to 40,000 years ago.
"In a hollowed vein where fire once flowed,
A path is paved and softly glowed.
Mushpot Cave, in the volcanic deep,
Where secrets of the mountain keep.
Lavacicles hang from the ceiling's height,
Frozen drips in the electric light.
While on the walls, in the damp and chill,
The sparkling bacteria shimmer still.
Born of the crater, ages past,
A stone-carved tunnel made to last.
A gateway for the curious soul
To walk within a world made whole."
written by google lens
27th February 2026

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Jennifer
wow, that's cool!
February 27th, 2026  
Mags
That's amazing!
February 27th, 2026  
