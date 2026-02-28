Heart on Wheels

California's iconic redwoods consist of two distinct species: the sky-scraping coast redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) and the massive giant sequoias (Sequoiadendron giganteum). Coast redwoods are the world's tallest trees, often exceeding 300 feet, and thrive in the moist, fog-shrouded environment along a narrow 450-mile strip of the Pacific Coast from southern Oregon to Big Sur. In contrast, giant sequoias are the most massive living things on Earth by volume, found only in scattered groves at higher elevations on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Both species are "living fossils" with lineages dating back over 200 million years to the Jurassic period. They have evolved remarkable survival mechanisms, including thick, tannin-rich bark that resists fire, rot, and insects, and shallow, wide-reaching root systems that intertwine with neighboring trees for collective stability against heavy winds. Today, after extensive logging following the 1849 Gold Rush reduced their original old-growth range to about 5%, these ancient giants are primarily protected within sites like Redwood National and State Parks and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.