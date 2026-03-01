Sign up
Photo 789
Our bags are packed and we are ready to go
We are heading to Heavenly Ski Resort on the California-Nevada border at South Lake Tahoe
Hopefully I'll have some nice photos and some fun skiing. I'm not 72 wish me luck HA Ha
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
2820
photos
154
followers
158
following
216% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
1st March 2026 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skiing
Paul J
ace
Have fun and stay safe.
March 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Enjoy!
March 2nd, 2026
