The California Poppy by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 791

The California Poppy

"The California poppy (Eschscholzia californica), officially designated as the state flower in 1903, is a resilient and drought-tolerant symbol of the "Golden State" that blooms in vibrant shades of orange and yellow from mid-February through May. These flowers exhibit a unique behavior where their satiny petals open in the sun and close at night or during cold, windy weather. The most consistent and spectacular displays occur at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, a 1,781-acre protected area in the western Mojave Desert that features eight miles of hiking trails through rolling hills. Established in 1976, this state natural reserve allows wildflowers to grow under purely natural conditions without artificial watering, creating a changing mosaic of color each year that often includes other native species like lupine and owl’s clover."
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

Carole Sandford ace
How lovely to see such a lot of them all together.
March 3rd, 2026  
