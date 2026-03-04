Previous
Mother Road of the West by 365projectorgchristine
Mother Road of the West

U.S. Highway 395, often called the "Mother Road of the West," has a history deeply rooted in the expansion of the American frontier. Long before it was paved, its path followed the Camino Sierra, an ancient trail used by indigenous peoples and later by gold prospectors in the mid-1800s. Officially designated in 1926, it earned the nickname the "Three Flags Highway" because it originally connected Mexico to Canada. During World War II, it became a critical military asset known as the "Cannonball Highway," serving as a protected inland route for moving troops and supplies away from the vulnerable Pacific coastline. The road also bears witness to darker chapters of American history, such as the Manzanar War Relocation Center, and the environmental transformation of the Owens Valley during the California Water Wars. Today, while its southern end has been replaced by modern interstates, the remaining 1,300 miles stand as a scenic corridor preserved through high-desert basins and the jagged peaks of the Eastern Sierra.
Mags ace
Very artsy and nice shades of blue.
March 4th, 2026  
