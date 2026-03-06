Sign up
Photo 794
Photo 794
Where mountains touch the sky
A world of blue and emerald green,
Where mountains touch the sky,
A mirror lake of crystalline,
Where quiet shadows lie.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
2835
photos
154
followers
158
following
217% complete
Views
3
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2026 3:51pm
Tags
skiing
