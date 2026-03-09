Previous
One Tin Soldier-parable to the cottonwood tree by 365projectorgchristine
In the vast, golden silence of the Owens Valley, the Fremont cottonwood stands as a living echo of the parable in "One Tin Soldier." Like the valley folk in the song, the tree is rooted in the lowland, stretching its gnarled branches toward the mountains where "the treasure" is said to be buried. But where the song’s soldiers sought gold and found only the words "Peace on Earth," the cottonwood finds its own hidden wealth in deep, secret waters beneath the arid soil.
Both the tree and the anthem serve as stoic monuments to the American West—one a cornerstone of the desert ecosystem, the other a cornerstone of the counterculture. As the wind rustles through the cottonwood’s heart-shaped leaves, it creates a rhythmic "singing" that mirrors the song’s call for harmony, reminding us that the greatest riches aren't won through conquest, but are found in the quiet resilience of standing one's ground.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjGnvst6AmA
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
March 9th, 2026  
