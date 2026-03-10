Abandoned

"This abandoned stone building is located in Dunmovin, California, along U.S. Route 395 in the Owens Valley. Originally known as Cowan's Station in the early 1900s, it served as a vital freight stop for silver mining operations before being purchased in 1936 by Charles and Hilda King, who renamed the site "Dunmovin" because they were "done moving." The structure in your image once housed the Sno Pac Cafe, a popular roadside restaurant and service station that catered to travelers until its closure in the 1970s. Today, it remains a recognizable Mojave Desert landmark, known for its distinct stone masonry, skeletal remains of a dead cottonwood tree, and the colorful graffiti that now covers its weathered walls." Google Lens