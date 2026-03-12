Previous
The Alien Landscape of Mono Lake. by 365projectorgchristine
The Alien Landscape of Mono Lake.

Mono Lake, an ancient saline soda lake in California's Eastern Sierra, near the town of Lee Vining. It is most famous for its "tufa towers," the white limestone formations visible near the shore, which were created when freshwater springs reacted with the lake's alkaline water while submerged. This surreal landscape has made it a popular cultural landmark, serving as the filming location for Clint Eastwood's High Plains Drifter and appearing in the artwork for Pink Floyd's album Wish You Were Here. Because the lake has no outlet, it is exceptionally salty, creating a unique ecosystem that supports millions of migratory birds and brine shrimp.
