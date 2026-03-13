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A quiet cafe with boarded brow has secrets it alone can keep by 365projectorgchristine
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A quiet cafe with boarded brow has secrets it alone can keep

13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Great caption for this fabulous find and shot.
March 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you
March 13th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a great find along your travels. This is the best part of roadtrips, the hidden treasures along the way!
March 13th, 2026  
Paul J ace
Nice one. I always wonder about the story of places like this.
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot...love the bare trees and sky
March 13th, 2026  
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