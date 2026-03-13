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Previous
Photo 801
A quiet cafe with boarded brow has secrets it alone can keep
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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11
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5
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2
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Travels
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NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd February 2024 9:36am
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skiing
Diana
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Great caption for this fabulous find and shot.
March 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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@ludwigsdiana
Thank you
March 13th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
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What a great find along your travels. This is the best part of roadtrips, the hidden treasures along the way!
March 13th, 2026
Paul J
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Nice one. I always wonder about the story of places like this.
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wonderful shot...love the bare trees and sky
March 13th, 2026
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