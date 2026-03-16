Previous
Morning's ice to gold by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 804

Morning's ice to gold

"The Sierra sun climbs high and bold,
To turn the morning’s ice to gold."
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
this is a gorgeous shot... Ooo how i envy you. the 2 things i truly love are Skiing & scuba diving... your photos are soo uplifting.
March 16th, 2026  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and scene.
March 16th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic!
March 16th, 2026  
Mallory ace
This is just gorgeous
March 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@beverley365 Do you still do both?
March 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact