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Previous
Photo 804
Morning's ice to gold
"The Sierra sun climbs high and bold,
To turn the morning’s ice to gold."
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
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3
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Travels
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iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
10th March 2025 10:15am
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skiing
Beverley
ace
this is a gorgeous shot... Ooo how i envy you. the 2 things i truly love are Skiing & scuba diving... your photos are soo uplifting.
March 16th, 2026
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scene.
March 16th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic!
March 16th, 2026
Mallory
ace
This is just gorgeous
March 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@beverley365
Do you still do both?
March 16th, 2026
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