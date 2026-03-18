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The 1960 Winter Olympics by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 806

The 1960 Winter Olympics

The historic Olympic rings sign in Olympic Valley, California, which stands as a landmark for the 1960 Winter Olympics. The site, formerly known as Squaw Valley and recently renamed Palisades Tahoe, served as the primary venue for these Games, and the sign itself features a grid of shields representing the various nations that participated. Located near Lake Tahoe in Placer County, the area remains a world-class destination for winter sports, where visitors can still explore Olympic heritage at the local museum or view various monuments commemorating the VIII Olympic Winter Games.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Dorothy ace
It will always be Squaw Valley to me. I certainly don’t find that name degrading.
March 18th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
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Joan Robillard ace
Neat
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gloria jones ace
Cool
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