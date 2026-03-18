The 1960 Winter Olympics

The historic Olympic rings sign in Olympic Valley, California, which stands as a landmark for the 1960 Winter Olympics. The site, formerly known as Squaw Valley and recently renamed Palisades Tahoe, served as the primary venue for these Games, and the sign itself features a grid of shields representing the various nations that participated. Located near Lake Tahoe in Placer County, the area remains a world-class destination for winter sports, where visitors can still explore Olympic heritage at the local museum or view various monuments commemorating the VIII Olympic Winter Games.