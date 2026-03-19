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Previous
Photo 807
A twilight moment
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
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3
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iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
10th March 2025 8:15am
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Such a pretty scenic capture.
March 19th, 2026
Diana
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a wonderful moment and beautiful tones.
March 19th, 2026
Kate
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Fabulous
March 19th, 2026
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