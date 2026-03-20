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Between the slopes the lake lies still by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 808

Between the slopes the lake lies still

Photo taken while skiing in Tahoe last year
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, with just a glimpse of the lake.
March 20th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous!! I love the water in the vee.
March 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture, layers
March 20th, 2026  
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