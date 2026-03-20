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Previous
Photo 808
Between the slopes the lake lies still
Photo taken while skiing in Tahoe last year
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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14
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3
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2
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iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
11th March 2025 10:00am
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skiing
Diana
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Beautifully composed and captured, with just a glimpse of the lake.
March 20th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous!! I love the water in the vee.
March 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great capture, layers
March 20th, 2026
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