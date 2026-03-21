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These little ones are now adults-2014 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 809

These little ones are now adults-2014

Tiny skis and wobbly knees,
Dodging all the frozen trees.
Learning "pizza" to slow the pace,
With a giant smile across their face!
Ready to hit the slopes!
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
Aww! How sweet!
March 21st, 2026  
Dave ace
Nice shot. Reminds me of the South Park episode when Stan learns to ski and does "pizza" and "french fries".
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
best times... skiing is sooo much fun...
March 21st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
March 21st, 2026  
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