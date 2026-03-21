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Previous
Photo 809
These little ones are now adults-2014
Tiny skis and wobbly knees,
Dodging all the frozen trees.
Learning "pizza" to slow the pace,
With a giant smile across their face!
Ready to hit the slopes!
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
22nd February 2014 12:55pm
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skiing
Mags
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Aww! How sweet!
March 21st, 2026
Dave
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Nice shot. Reminds me of the South Park episode when Stan learns to ski and does "pizza" and "french fries".
March 21st, 2026
Beverley
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best times... skiing is sooo much fun...
March 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Cool shot.
March 21st, 2026
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