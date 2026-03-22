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Previous
Photo 810
Grandeur only mountains feel
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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2
Album
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NIKON D3400
Taken
10th March 2024 1:18pm
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skiing
Tina
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I love the framing of this and the view in the rear view mirror!
March 22nd, 2026
Diana
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So beautifully captured and framed, I love the scenery
March 22nd, 2026
Beverley
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beautifull scene... wonderful travels
March 22nd, 2026
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