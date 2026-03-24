Memories kept alive

The building at 202 N Main St is a cornerstone of Lone Pine’s historical aesthetic, characterized by its rustic Western-style wooden facade and shingle awning that reflects the town's heritage as an Eastern Sierra supply hub. For decades, it housed the Lone Pine Drug Store, a quintessential small-town pharmacy that served as a primary resource for prescriptions, school supplies, and local goods. While many of the town's original structures were impacted by the massive 1872 earthquake, this building stands as a well-preserved example of the traditional architecture that defines the "historic village" feel of Main Street. Although the pharmacy officially closed its doors in recent years, the site underwent a significant transition in May 2021 when it was repurposed by Wye Road Feed & Supply. The new owners intentionally preserved the iconic "Lone Pine Drug" and "Ranch & Pet Supply" signage, maintaining the building's status as one of the most photographed and recognizable landmarks in the Owens Valley.