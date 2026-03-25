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Stories to be told by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 813

Stories to be told

The image showcases the stark, expansive landscape of Death Valley National Park or the neighboring Panamint Valley in California. The composition features abandoned structures—likely old trailers or mining shacks—set against a backdrop of the Panamint Range, known for its dramatic, multicolored peaks and rugged desert terrain. This area is characterized by vast salt flats, sparse scrub vegetation, and a sense of remote isolation common to the Mojave Desert. The scene captures the "ghost town" aesthetic typical of regions like Trona, Keeler, or the outskirts of Beatty Junction, where the remnants of human habitation contrast sharply with the ancient, geological scale of the surrounding mountains.
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25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a beautiful view. Google has given us some good information. What did you think when you saw it? What compelled you to take the shot? I love these abandoned places and your title is why. fav!
March 25th, 2026  
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