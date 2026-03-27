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Previous
Photo 815
A lone horse
Amidst the quiet of the winter's breath, a lone horse stands as a golden spark of warmth against the silvered peaks.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
18th January 2019 7:48am
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skiing
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
March 27th, 2026
Fisher Family
A marvellous landscape, super snow covered hills in the background - fav!
Ian
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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How delightful ! fav
March 27th, 2026
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