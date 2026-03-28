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Our 4th grandchild learning to Ski - her second day by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 816

Our 4th grandchild learning to Ski - her second day

Wrapped in layers of bright blue and pure joy, she carves her first small wonders into the mountain's white page.
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28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
I love this shot with all those tracks and wonderful landscape.
March 28th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Brrr. Cool shot.
March 28th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, super textures in the snow, and your grandaughter having fun - fav!

Ian
March 28th, 2026  
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