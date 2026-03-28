Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 816
Our 4th grandchild learning to Ski - her second day
Wrapped in layers of bright blue and pure joy, she carves her first small wonders into the mountain's white page.
Written by google
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
2901
photos
150
followers
158
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
813
230
815
814
231
816
815
232
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
25th March 2023 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skiing
Diana
ace
I love this shot with all those tracks and wonderful landscape.
March 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Brrr. Cool shot.
March 28th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, super textures in the snow, and your grandaughter having fun - fav!
Ian
March 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian