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I can always count on my husband to take me home safely by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 817

I can always count on my husband to take me home safely

29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
March 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Good one.
March 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a blessing too! =)
March 29th, 2026  
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