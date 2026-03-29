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Previous
Photo 817
I can always count on my husband to take me home safely
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
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2
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NIKON D3400
Taken
27th January 2024 12:26pm
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skiing
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
March 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Good one.
March 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
What a blessing too! =)
March 29th, 2026
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