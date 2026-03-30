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"Big Ears" The Owens Valley Radio Observatory by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 818

"Big Ears" The Owens Valley Radio Observatory

"The Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO), operated by Caltech near Big Pine, California, is one of the world's largest university-led radio telescope facilities. Known locally as "Big Ears," the site utilizes massive parabolic dishes to detect long-wavelength radio signals from deep space that are invisible to optical telescopes. By employing interferometry—linking multiple antennas to act as one giant telescope—researchers can achieve incredible image resolution to study phenomena like supermassive black holes, solar flares, and the "Cosmic Dawn" of the early universe. Its high-altitude, dry desert location is ideal for minimizing atmospheric interference, allowing instruments like the Deep Synoptic Array to lead the world in pinpointing the origins of mysterious Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) billions of light-years away."
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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March 30th, 2026  
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