"Big Ears" The Owens Valley Radio Observatory

"The Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO), operated by Caltech near Big Pine, California, is one of the world's largest university-led radio telescope facilities. Known locally as "Big Ears," the site utilizes massive parabolic dishes to detect long-wavelength radio signals from deep space that are invisible to optical telescopes. By employing interferometry—linking multiple antennas to act as one giant telescope—researchers can achieve incredible image resolution to study phenomena like supermassive black holes, solar flares, and the "Cosmic Dawn" of the early universe. Its high-altitude, dry desert location is ideal for minimizing atmospheric interference, allowing instruments like the Deep Synoptic Array to lead the world in pinpointing the origins of mysterious Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) billions of light-years away."