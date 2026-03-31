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If they're here to protect us, why are the guns pointing at us and not out?'" by 365projectorgchristine
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If they're here to protect us, why are the guns pointing at us and not out?'"

I will never forget
The Story of the Guard Tower
As a toddler at Manzanar, Tateishi’s mother walked him to the edge of the camp near the barbed wire fence. She pointed to the high wooden guard towers (like the one in your image) and warned him never to go near the fence or the towers.
The Child's Realization: Tateishi recalls looking up and seeing a soldier in the tower holding a rifle. He later reflected on the government's official claim that the camps were for "protection" from a hostile public:
"I was old enough to know when a soldier has a rifle, he uses it for one thing... I looked at the tower and the guard, and then I looked at the guns, and I said to my mother, 'If they're here to protect us, why are the guns pointing at us and not out?'"
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Corinne C ace
Amazing photo and story
March 31st, 2026  
Diana ace
Those mountains look amazing.
March 31st, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of the mountains, and a fascinating story - fav!

Ian
March 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fascinating story and a beautiful shot - love those snowy mountains just disappearing into the clouds ! fav
March 31st, 2026  
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