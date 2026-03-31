If they're here to protect us, why are the guns pointing at us and not out?'"

I will never forget

The Story of the Guard Tower

As a toddler at Manzanar, Tateishi’s mother walked him to the edge of the camp near the barbed wire fence. She pointed to the high wooden guard towers (like the one in your image) and warned him never to go near the fence or the towers.

The Child's Realization: Tateishi recalls looking up and seeing a soldier in the tower holding a rifle. He later reflected on the government's official claim that the camps were for "protection" from a hostile public:

"I was old enough to know when a soldier has a rifle, he uses it for one thing... I looked at the tower and the guard, and then I looked at the guns, and I said to my mother, 'If they're here to protect us, why are the guns pointing at us and not out?'"