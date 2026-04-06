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Previous
Photo 825
Jurassic Coast - Lyme Regis Dorset England
So walk on the beach with your head held down low,
Where the Jurassic monsters still whisper, and show,
That all is not dust, but a beautiful story,
Found locked in the rock, in its fossilized glory.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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NIKON D3400
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10th September 2019 1:09am
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britain travels
Mags
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Simply glorious!
April 6th, 2026
Dave
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Beautiful
April 6th, 2026
Merrelyn
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Lovely image.
April 6th, 2026
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