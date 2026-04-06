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Jurassic Coast - Lyme Regis Dorset England by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 825

Jurassic Coast - Lyme Regis Dorset England

So walk on the beach with your head held down low,
Where the Jurassic monsters still whisper, and show,
That all is not dust, but a beautiful story,
Found locked in the rock, in its fossilized glory.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
Simply glorious!
April 6th, 2026  
Dave ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image.
April 6th, 2026  
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