DSC_5813 L

St Catherine's Castle is a 16th-century Henrician fortification located on St Catherine's Point in Fowey, Cornwall. Built by order of Henry VIII between 1538 and 1540, this D-shaped stone tower was part of a larger chain of coastal defenses designed to protect England's southern ports from French and Spanish invasion. The site has seen various military uses over the centuries, including refortification during the Crimean War and World War II, where it served as a naval gun battery and observation post. Today, the ruins are managed by English Heritage, as signified by the white flag featuring the organization's red crenellated logo.