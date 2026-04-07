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DSC_5813 L by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 826

DSC_5813 L

St Catherine's Castle is a 16th-century Henrician fortification located on St Catherine's Point in Fowey, Cornwall. Built by order of Henry VIII between 1538 and 1540, this D-shaped stone tower was part of a larger chain of coastal defenses designed to protect England's southern ports from French and Spanish invasion. The site has seen various military uses over the centuries, including refortification during the Crimean War and World War II, where it served as a naval gun battery and observation post. Today, the ruins are managed by English Heritage, as signified by the white flag featuring the organization's red crenellated logo.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
April 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
wow thats an incredible read... terrific capture too
April 7th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and so interesting looking.
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Amazing place and a very lovely capture.
April 7th, 2026  
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