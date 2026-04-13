Previous
"The Road Not Taken" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 832

"The Road Not Taken"

Sill in Corwall heading for Port Issac
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely shot! I like that old stone pointing the way.
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact