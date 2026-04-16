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YES WE MADE it -Port Isaac by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 835

YES WE MADE it -Port Isaac

We all know Doc Martin TV series in this village but this is also the real-life home of the musical group Fisherman's Friends, who are often heard singing sea shanties on the "Platt" by the harbour. Notably, the Fisherman's Friends (2019) movie was primarily filmed on location in Port Isaac, Cornwall, England, capturing the scenic shingle beach and rugged cliffs that sit along the King Charles III England Coast Path.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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gloria jones ace
Great capture of this wonderful scene
April 16th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful image.
Coincidentally. I’m sucking on Fisherman’s Friends for my sore throat as I wrote this!!!
April 16th, 2026  
Paul J ace
Doc Martin TV series was a big hit with us. We watched all the episodes. I believe that is the Doc’s house right there in the center of the photo next to the big house. Great shot! A little green with envy here.
April 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@pej76 yes that's his house
April 16th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
what a lovely scene.
April 16th, 2026  
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