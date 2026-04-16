YES WE MADE it -Port Isaac

We all know Doc Martin TV series in this village but this is also the real-life home of the musical group Fisherman's Friends, who are often heard singing sea shanties on the "Platt" by the harbour. Notably, the Fisherman's Friends (2019) movie was primarily filmed on location in Port Isaac, Cornwall, England, capturing the scenic shingle beach and rugged cliffs that sit along the King Charles III England Coast Path.