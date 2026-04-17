Fore Street is the historic main artery of Port Isaac

Fore Street is the historic main artery of Port Isaac, with its name deriving from the Cornish word Forth, which literally means "street". The narrow, winding lanes of the village were established long before the arrival of cars, and many of the buildings you see today date back to the 18th and 19th centuries. During this era, the village thrived as a center for fishing and coastal trade, handling everything from local corn to Delabole slate. Some of the oldest structures in the village center, such as the Mote, have roots as far back as the mid-16th century. Today, roughly 90 listed buildings are preserved within this area, reflecting a historic patchwork of whitewashed cob, local granite, and traditional slate-fronted cottages.