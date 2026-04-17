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Fore Street is the historic main artery of Port Isaac by 365projectorgchristine
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Fore Street is the historic main artery of Port Isaac

Fore Street is the historic main artery of Port Isaac, with its name deriving from the Cornish word Forth, which literally means "street". The narrow, winding lanes of the village were established long before the arrival of cars, and many of the buildings you see today date back to the 18th and 19th centuries. During this era, the village thrived as a center for fishing and coastal trade, handling everything from local corn to Delabole slate. Some of the oldest structures in the village center, such as the Mote, have roots as far back as the mid-16th century. Today, roughly 90 listed buildings are preserved within this area, reflecting a historic patchwork of whitewashed cob, local granite, and traditional slate-fronted cottages.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a beautiful place...
April 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful narrow streets !
April 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Amazing street capture.
April 17th, 2026  
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