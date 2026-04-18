You can still see fishermen

Port Isaac is a traditional working fishing village where the local fishermen remain a central part of the community and its identity. This seafaring tradition dates back to at least the 16th century, when the village’s prosperity relied on massive shoals of pilchards that provided a livelihood for generations. While that industry declined in the early 20th century, a small but dedicated fleet of boats still operates from the harbor today, primarily focusing on catching crab and lobster using traditional pots. You can still see fishermen unloading their daily catches onto The Platt—the iconic cobbled area sloping down to the water—with much of that fresh seafood being sold directly at local fishmongers like Fresh from the Sea or served in renowned nearby restaurants such as Nathan Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen.