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You can still see fishermen by 365projectorgchristine
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You can still see fishermen

Port Isaac is a traditional working fishing village where the local fishermen remain a central part of the community and its identity. This seafaring tradition dates back to at least the 16th century, when the village’s prosperity relied on massive shoals of pilchards that provided a livelihood for generations. While that industry declined in the early 20th century, a small but dedicated fleet of boats still operates from the harbor today, primarily focusing on catching crab and lobster using traditional pots. You can still see fishermen unloading their daily catches onto The Platt—the iconic cobbled area sloping down to the water—with much of that fresh seafood being sold directly at local fishmongers like Fresh from the Sea or served in renowned nearby restaurants such as Nathan Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
Beautiful scene!
April 18th, 2026  
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