The walk of the giggly girls - Poor Dr Martin

The cottage, officially known as Fern Cottage, is a prime example of mid-to-late 19th-century Cornish architecture, characterized by its rugged stone rubble walls and distinctive red brick dressing around the windows. This "double-fronted" structure is a Grade II listed building, meaning it is legally protected to preserve its historical and aesthetic integrity. Its construction utilizes native materials, most notably a roof crafted from Delabole slate, which was sourced from the nearby historic quarry. Originally built to house local fishing families, the cottage’s elevated position on Roscarrock Hill was intentionally chosen to provide a clear vantage point over the harbor, while its unpainted facade stands as a rare, well-preserved departure from the more common whitewashed cottages found throughout Port Isaac.

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