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The walk of the giggly girls - Poor Dr Martin by 365projectorgchristine
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The walk of the giggly girls - Poor Dr Martin

The cottage, officially known as Fern Cottage, is a prime example of mid-to-late 19th-century Cornish architecture, characterized by its rugged stone rubble walls and distinctive red brick dressing around the windows. This "double-fronted" structure is a Grade II listed building, meaning it is legally protected to preserve its historical and aesthetic integrity. Its construction utilizes native materials, most notably a roof crafted from Delabole slate, which was sourced from the nearby historic quarry. Originally built to house local fishing families, the cottage’s elevated position on Roscarrock Hill was intentionally chosen to provide a clear vantage point over the harbor, while its unpainted facade stands as a rare, well-preserved departure from the more common whitewashed cottages found throughout Port Isaac.
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19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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John Falconer ace
Great image. Lovely.
April 19th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful scene and cottages.
April 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful...
April 19th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
A beautiful scene. I love this area.
April 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of Dr Martin's domain .
April 19th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
April 19th, 2026  
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