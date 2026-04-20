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Moving on now to Tintagel Castle by 365projectorgchristine
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Moving on now to Tintagel Castle

Opened in 2019, serves as a dramatic link between the mainland and the castle ruins on the island, spanning a 60-meter drop between the rugged cliffs. This modern structure replaces a much older land bridge that collapsed centuries ago, finally reuniting the two halves of the historic site. Beyond its engineering, the castle is famously steeped in folklore as the legendary site where King Arthur is said to have been conceived, adding a layer of mythic wonder to the breathtaking crossing.
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20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
You lucky gal! A place I've always wanted to visit.
April 20th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
April 20th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, I’m not sure I could handle that! Great capture though
April 20th, 2026  
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