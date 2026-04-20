Moving on now to Tintagel Castle

Opened in 2019, serves as a dramatic link between the mainland and the castle ruins on the island, spanning a 60-meter drop between the rugged cliffs. This modern structure replaces a much older land bridge that collapsed centuries ago, finally reuniting the two halves of the historic site. Beyond its engineering, the castle is famously steeped in folklore as the legendary site where King Arthur is said to have been conceived, adding a layer of mythic wonder to the breathtaking crossing.

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