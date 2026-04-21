Tintagel Haven

The footpaths winding through the lower section of the image lead down to Tintagel Haven, the small beach at the base of the cliffs where Merlin's Cave is located. This descent is a steep route consisting of roughly 148 steps that wind down from the clifftop ruins to the sea level, often used by visitors as an exit after crossing the main footbridge from the mainland. While the walk down is scenic and offers unique views of the modern cantilever bridge from below, the return climb back to the village is considered very challenging due to the steep incline. At the bottom, the path opens onto a pocket beach of dark sand and pebbles where, at low tide, you can walk through the 100-meter-long Merlin's Cave that passes completely under the headland, though both the beach and cave entrance are entirely submerged at high tide.

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