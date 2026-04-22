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"Age of King Arthur" by 365projectorgchristine
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"Age of King Arthur"

Tintagel Castle’s legendary status was solidified in the 12th century by Geoffrey of Monmouth, who identified it as the site of King Arthur’s magical conception. According to the tale, the wizard Merlin used a spell to disguise King Uther Pendragon as the Duke of Cornwall, allowing him to enter the fortress undetected to be with the Duke’s wife, Igraine. This association was so powerful that centuries later, Richard, Earl of Cornwall, built the current medieval ruins on this rugged, impractical headland specifically to claim a connection to the Arthurian line. Today, the legend persists through sites like Merlin’s Cave on the beach below and archaeological finds of high-status Mediterranean pottery, which prove that Tintagel was indeed a wealthy royal stronghold during the "Age of Arthur" in the 5th and 6th centuries.
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22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
Fabulous capture and comp! Anyone who doesn't appreciate the myth and legend of Arthur has to be a cold fish.
April 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic image of a magical place
April 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line, composition
April 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
super capture.... interesting read
April 22nd, 2026  
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