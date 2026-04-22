"Age of King Arthur"

Tintagel Castle’s legendary status was solidified in the 12th century by Geoffrey of Monmouth, who identified it as the site of King Arthur’s magical conception. According to the tale, the wizard Merlin used a spell to disguise King Uther Pendragon as the Duke of Cornwall, allowing him to enter the fortress undetected to be with the Duke’s wife, Igraine. This association was so powerful that centuries later, Richard, Earl of Cornwall, built the current medieval ruins on this rugged, impractical headland specifically to claim a connection to the Arthurian line. Today, the legend persists through sites like Merlin’s Cave on the beach below and archaeological finds of high-status Mediterranean pottery, which prove that Tintagel was indeed a wealthy royal stronghold during the "Age of Arthur" in the 5th and 6th centuries.

written by google