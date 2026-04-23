Previous
"Portal to another dimension" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 842

"Portal to another dimension"

While the Tintagel castle ruins date primarily to the 13th century, this particular arched gate is part of a courtyard wall built during the Victorian era. It overlooks the cliffs and leads toward Merlin's Cave, a sea cave formed by marine erosion at the base of the cliffs.
Beyond the medieval stone structures, archaeologists have discovered remains of high-status Dark Age settlements, suggesting it was once a significant seat of power for Cornish rulers who traded extensively across the Mediterranean
written by google
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jon Lip
A wonderful place, full of mystery. Not very far from where I live.
April 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
a super photo... interesting to read
April 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact