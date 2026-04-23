"Portal to another dimension"

While the Tintagel castle ruins date primarily to the 13th century, this particular arched gate is part of a courtyard wall built during the Victorian era. It overlooks the cliffs and leads toward Merlin's Cave, a sea cave formed by marine erosion at the base of the cliffs.

Beyond the medieval stone structures, archaeologists have discovered remains of high-status Dark Age settlements, suggesting it was once a significant seat of power for Cornish rulers who traded extensively across the Mediterranean

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