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I was amazed by the curve of the building by 365projectorgchristine
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I was amazed by the curve of the building

Bristol City Hall is a primary example of restrained Neo-Georgian architecture, designed to harmonize with the city's historical terraces through its concrete frame clad in thin "Cassis" bricks and decorative Portland stone dressings. Its most striking feature, the massive concave curve, provides the building with a sense of "Baroque vitality" while perfectly framing the open space of College Green and creating a grand visual dialogue with Bristol Cathedral. Adding to its unique character, an ornamental water-filled moat runs along the entire curved frontage; originally a purely aesthetic choice, it has recently been adapted into a "smart" eco-feature that helps regulate the building's temperature by discharging excess heat from the air conditioning system.
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25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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