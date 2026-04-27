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King George V Memorial Fountain by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 846

King George V Memorial Fountain

The King George V Memorial Fountain is a distinctive landmark located on Broad Quay in Bristol, England. Built in 1982, the fountain features a large brick arch that houses two monumental stone figures originally salvaged from the former Co-operative Wholesale Society (CWS) building. While the memorial is dedicated to King George V (who reigned from 1910 to 1936), the sculptures themselves actually represent Agriculture and Mining, reflecting the industrial history of the site rather than the life of the monarch. This blend of salvaged architectural history and royal commemoration makes it one of the more unique public monuments in Bristol’s Harbourside area.
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27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely looking.
April 27th, 2026  
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