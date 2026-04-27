King George V Memorial Fountain

The King George V Memorial Fountain is a distinctive landmark located on Broad Quay in Bristol, England. Built in 1982, the fountain features a large brick arch that houses two monumental stone figures originally salvaged from the former Co-operative Wholesale Society (CWS) building. While the memorial is dedicated to King George V (who reigned from 1910 to 1936), the sculptures themselves actually represent Agriculture and Mining, reflecting the industrial history of the site rather than the life of the monarch. This blend of salvaged architectural history and royal commemoration makes it one of the more unique public monuments in Bristol’s Harbourside area.

Written by google