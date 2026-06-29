Rolling Green Slopes of Newlands Valley

Newlands Valley, a tranquil agricultural valley located within the northern part of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, England. The smooth, sweeping ridges rising in the background feature prominent fells such as Ard Crags, which form part of the scenic Newlands Horseshoe walking route. Situated just west of the popular market town of Keswick, this quiet valley is highly celebrated for its peaceful scenery and serves as a main gateway leading toward Buttermere via the steep Newlands Pass.

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