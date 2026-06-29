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Rolling Green Slopes of Newlands Valley by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 909

Rolling Green Slopes of Newlands Valley

Newlands Valley, a tranquil agricultural valley located within the northern part of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, England. The smooth, sweeping ridges rising in the background feature prominent fells such as Ard Crags, which form part of the scenic Newlands Horseshoe walking route. Situated just west of the popular market town of Keswick, this quiet valley is highly celebrated for its peaceful scenery and serves as a main gateway leading toward Buttermere via the steep Newlands Pass.
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29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful fresh and green ! - A lovely scenery ! fav
June 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape with the lovely slopes and greens.
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Such a beautiful green scene.
June 29th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of some of the Lakeland hills - fav!

Ian
June 29th, 2026  
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