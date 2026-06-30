"Smiley" white faces

This scenic landscape is set in the rugged uplands of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, North-West England, a region defined by its distinct agricultural heritage [skelwith.com, wikipedia.org]. Standing on the road and grass are Herdwick sheep, a highly resilient native breed famous for their "smiley" white faces, dense grey fleece, and a powerful, inherited homing instinct called "hefting" that keeps flocks on their unfenced mountain territories. Bordering the winding country lane is a classic dry stone wall, meticulously constructed without mortar by relying entirely on the weight and friction of interlocking stones . While some of these structures date back centuries, the majority of the walls across this landscape were systematically built between 1750 and 1860 following the Enclosure Acts, which partitioned previously open common grazing lands into private fields

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