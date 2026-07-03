Previous
Autumn hues framing the clear waters of Gatesgarthdale Beck as it winds through the rugged Honister Pass in the Lake District, England. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 913

Autumn hues framing the clear waters of Gatesgarthdale Beck as it winds through the rugged Honister Pass in the Lake District, England.

3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact