Keeping the secrets locked in time

Castlerigg Stone Circle, an ancient megalithic monument built around 3200 BC during the Late Neolithic period, making it one of the earliest stone circles in Britain. Located near Keswick in Cumbria, England, the monument is dramatically positioned on a panoramic plateau within the Lake District National Park, framed by the fells of Skiddaw, Blencathra, and Helvellyn. The ring spans roughly 30 meters in diameter and contains 38 unhewn glacial boulders, including a rare internal rectangular enclosure known as "The Sanctuary." While its exact prehistoric function remains a mystery, archaeologists suggest it served as a seasonal meeting place, a hub for the Neolithic stone axe trade, or an astronomical observatory aligned with solar and lunar cycles.

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