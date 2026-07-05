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Centuries fade into the quiet roll of these hills by 365projectorgchristine
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Centuries fade into the quiet roll of these hills

St John's in the Vale is a classic U-shaped glacial valley located in the northern heart of the Lake District National Park, sculpted by massive ice sheets during the last Ice Age. Tucked between the steep slopes of Clough Head to the east and the undulating ridge of High Rigg to the west, this geographic marvel features St John's Beck meandering northward through rich pastures as the primary outflow from the Thirlmere Reservoir. Along the scenic valley floor, visitors can spot distinct gravel mounds called eskers, formed by ancient sub-glacial meltwater streams, alongside historic sights like the isolated 19th-century St John's Church perched on a high mountain pass. Though a highly peaceful haven today, the valley holds a rich industrial past rooted in 19th-century quarrying at nearby Threlkeld, as well as a medieval heritage named after a 13th-century hospice built by the Knights Hospitaller order.
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5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Rick Schies ace
That is a gorgeous hillside
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful scenery
July 5th, 2026  
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