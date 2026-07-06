Royal treasures

Beeston Castle, a medieval fortress begun in the 1220s by Ranulf de Blondeville, the 6th Earl of Chester, atop a prominent sandstone crag in Cheshire, England. Having recently returned from the Fifth Crusade, Ranulf designed the stronghold without a traditional central keep, utilizing a massive outer bailey and a highly defended inner ward that directly reflected the Syrian military architecture he witnessed in the Holy Land. Within the inner ward behind this gatehouse sits a well plunging 370 feet into solid rock—one of the deepest castle wells in England—which fueled persistent folklore that King Richard II hid his vast royal treasure at its bottom before his capture in 1399. Following fierce sieges during the English Civil War, Oliver Cromwell ordered the castle to be "slighted" in 1646 to prevent future military use, leaving behind the dramatic, picturesque ruins preserved today by English Heritage.

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