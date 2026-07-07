A lone Norman sentinel stands watch atop the wooded heights, guarding the fertile marches of the Cheshire plains below.

Cheshire countryside, featuring the historic Peckforton Castle peeking out above the dense treeline of Peckforton Hill. While it looks like a medieval fortress, the structure is actually a Victorian country house built between 1844 and 1850 in the style of a Norman castle for a wealthy landowner named John Tollemache. The hill itself forms part of the Mid-Cheshire Ridge, a prominent range of sandstone hills rising out of the flat Cheshire Plain. This scenic area is highly popular with walkers as it is bordered by the famous Sandstone Trail, a 34-mile long-distance footpath that offers sweeping, panoramic views across the vibrant green pastures and farmland below.

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