Our first and longest pitch black tunnel

Day 2

Wast Hill Tunnel, is a notable engineering landmark located along the Worcester and Birmingham Canal in England. Completed in 1797 under the direction of engineer Thomas Cartwright, the tunnel stretches 2,726 yards (2,493 meters) long, carving through the landscape to link the rural Worcestershire countryside with the outskirts of Birmingham. Built wide enough to allow two traditional narrowboats to pass each other, it lacks an internal towpath. Consequently, historic boat crews had to manually "leg" their unpowered vessels through the dark passage by lying on their backs and pushing against the brick walls with their feet, a grueling three-hour task that was later replaced by steam tugs and motorized boats.

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