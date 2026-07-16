The country's only surviving guillotine-gated canal lock

Day 2

Kings Norton Stop Lock, a Grade II* listed structure and scheduled monument located on the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal in Birmingham, England. Built in the late 18th to early 19th century, this unique engineering landmark is celebrated as the only surviving guillotine-gated stop lock on a British canal. Its primary historical purpose was to control water rights and prevent competing canal companies from drawing water away from each other's networks. Unlike conventional locks that use swinging miter gates, it utilizes a distinct wooden barrier suspended inside a heavy iron frame, which is operated vertically using iron chains, gears, and massive counterweights. Today, the gates are permanently raised, allowing leisure narrowboats to pass freely through the colorful, graffiti-lined brick waterway.

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