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My Husband Tom managed the locks and I handled the boat by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 927

My Husband Tom managed the locks and I handled the boat

The ending of day 2
Beginning the day at 8:00 AM, we enjoyed a beautiful, sunny 17-mile cruise over seven and a half hours. The journey included navigating our very first lock, marking the first of 130 on our route. For the second night of the trip, we opted for a quiet countryside mooring just past Bridge 31. This scenic spot is within easy walking distance of The Boot Inn by Locks 13 and 14 for dinner, letting us rest up before finishing the remaining 26-lock descent the following morning.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Jennifer ace
looks and sounds lovely. I like the red and leading lines
July 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Great teamwork, both are not easy.
July 17th, 2026  
Susan ace
Wow. Looks exciting.
July 17th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Ooh well done.
July 17th, 2026  
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