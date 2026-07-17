My Husband Tom managed the locks and I handled the boat

The ending of day 2

Beginning the day at 8:00 AM, we enjoyed a beautiful, sunny 17-mile cruise over seven and a half hours. The journey included navigating our very first lock, marking the first of 130 on our route. For the second night of the trip, we opted for a quiet countryside mooring just past Bridge 31. This scenic spot is within easy walking distance of The Boot Inn by Locks 13 and 14 for dinner, letting us rest up before finishing the remaining 26-lock descent the following morning.

